(Bloomberg) -- A British socialite at the center of one of the UK’s biggest money-laundering trials said he was a “functioning addict” at the time of his alleged involvement in a scheme to bank huge amounts of criminal cash via a gold dealer.

James Stunt, the former son-in-law of motor racing supremo Bernie Ecclestone, told a court in Leeds, northern England, the charges against him are slanderous and railed against an “oppressive” police investigation and prosecutors. “If they’re going to sling mud, I’m going to sling truth,” he said Wednesday.

He added that he took sedatives such as valium and morphine regularly but that it had little impact upon him. “None of them have affected my state of mind,” he said. “I have a very addictive personality.”

Stunt was giving evidence for the first time in the months-long case. Prosecutors have said previously that he took a very “hands on approach” when his company became involved in supplying gold bullion. Alongside seven other defendants, he’s charged with disguising criminal cash credited to a gold dealer and banked by NatWest Group Plc.

Prosecutors have described how some £266 million was transferred through the bank account of gold dealer Fowler Oldfield. Of that, £46.7 million was paid into the accounts of James Stunt and of Stunt & Co.

“I’ve a good knowledge of the gold industry and it’s something I wanted to get into,” Stunt said.

Stunt, who was formerly married to the daughter of Ecclestone, said he didn’t recognize his portrayal in the tabloid newspapers. “I fought to not be famous,” he said. “I’m not a Kardashian. I loved my wife. I didn’t love her bank account.”

Stunt said his confidence was partially masked by insecurity. “Everyone likes to be liked,” he said. “If you’ve got it flaunt it, if you haven’t you can always make more,” he said, referring to money.

“I’m not a glib arrogant man, that’s the humblest answer I can give you,” Stunt told the jury on Wednesday.

