(Bloomberg) -- Burundi said the World Bank would make $75 million available over five years to make its economic hub of Bujumbura more resilient against floods that have devastated the city and displaced thousands of people.

The project will focus on developing infrastructure to counter the record water levels of Lake Tanganyika, Africa’s longest and deepest, and will also promote efforts to better prepare the city for future floods, Burundi’s council of ministers said in a statement following a May 22 meeting.

Bujumbura lies on the northeastern shores of the lake, making it the main victim of the climate crisis plaguing a nation that has lost 5.2% of its land area every year since 2020 to soil degradation, according to the Washington-based lender. Rains have been incessant in Bujumbura since the start of 2023, destroying homes and businesses.

The World Bank will also provide the east African nation $20 million to improve the quality of data and train statisticians.

The lender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

