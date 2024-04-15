(Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.’s first-quarter profit rose as the battery maker’s dominance in the supply of electric vehicle cells globally offset weakening car sales.

Net income climbed 7% to 10.51 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in the three months ended March 31 from a year earlier, the company, better known as CATL, said Monday. That was broadly in line with analyst estimates of 10.01 billion yuan. Revenue slipped 10% to 79.77 billion yuan.

The first quarter is usually the weakest period for auto sales in China because of the Lunar New Year holiday.

In an interview last month, CATL founder and Chairman Robin Zeng said the company has no plans to slow down its expansion in the face of the cooling in EV sales growth.

Zeng, worth $27.4 billion thanks to the success of CATL, dismissed overcapacity fears and said he plans to increase output — particularly for the cell maker’s more cutting-edge batteries offering longer range or better durability in extreme weather conditions.

CATL is fairing better than rival LG Energy Solution Ltd. The South Korean battery maker earlier this month said first-quarter operating profit fell 39%, and if it wasn’t for a tax credit stemming from the US Inflation Reduction Act — President Joe Biden’s signature climate law — it would have lost money.

Tumbling raw material prices such as lithium carbonate and nickel have also weighed on battery makers, factoring into a wider industry discounting war that’s spread across cell and EV makers alike.

CATL has a broad and high-profile list of customers including Tesla Inc., Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Toyota Motor Corp. and a long list of Chinese clients. The Ningde, Fujian-based company’s leading position not only in China but outside its home country gives it stronger pricing power to defend against more price-sensitive margins domestically.

