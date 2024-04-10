(Bloomberg) -- China will raise almost 300 environmental and safety standards by 2025 as part of a government program to encourage upgrades of older machinery, according to an action plan jointly issued by seven ministries.

The changes will include stricter rules for energy consumption and pollution emissions, as well as higher standards for cars and home appliances, according to a government statement that did not provide details. The action plan also calls for stronger efforts to set standards for low-carbon technology and recycling, according to the statement.

China has pledged government cash to encourage consumers and businesses to replace their older cars, appliances or industrial equipment. The measure is part of Beijing’s effort to revive economic growth, which has been held back by a real estate slump, and meet the target of about 5% this year.

The State Council aims to increase spending on equipment in sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, education and health care at least 25% by 2027, compared with last year’s outlays.

