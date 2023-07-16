(Bloomberg) -- China’s Cyberspace Administration imposed punishments on 373 accounts on internet platforms after a recent campaign found them “fabricating and distorting public policy information” and profiting from it.

Some accounts on WeChat, Weibo and Xueqiu were closed after they made up or spread rumors about China discussing a slew of fiscal and economic policies at a meeting, the regulator said in a statement on Saturday. That caused an impact on the stock market, it added.

Some accounts on platforms including Kuaishou, Baidu and Zhihu were closed or suspended due to rumors about government subsidies, social security policies and others, it said.

