(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares slipped, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms missed investor targets.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.3% as of 10:35 a.m. in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by Kuaishou Technology and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9% after missing estimates.

The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies, which triggered a selloff of about $1 trillion in Chinese shares listed globally. Investors are concerned that even with the huge loss in market value seen already, fragile sentiment leaves the technology sector vulnerable to further losses.

Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 Index fell by as much as 1.2%, its first decline in four days, as investors offloaded shares of liquor makers including Kweichow Moutai Co., which dropped 3.3%. The baijiu giant is stressing product price stability ahead of holidays in coming months, according to a media report.

The liquor sector drop is more of a “temporary pullback” following recent gains, said Capital Securities analyst Gu Xiangjun.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.