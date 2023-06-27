Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced six changes to Canada’s immigration policy at the Collision tech conference in Toronto Tuesday.

The changes are all focused on attracting tech talent into Canada’s economy and range from clearing backlogs in existing programs to increasing the number of available visas to capitalize on layoffs in the U.S. tech industry.

“The reality is you've got the ideas, but you need the talent…We're going to do everything that we can to position Canada as the destination where your ideas can become a reality,” Fraser said during his announcement at the conference.

Firstly, Fraser announced the launch of a new dedicated pathway for permanent residents that is specifically available to workers in the STEM sector. Secondly, Fraser said pandemic-related delays to Canada’s Global Skills Strategy program, launched five years ago, will be eliminated.

“A new application that comes in today, we expect we can process that work permit in just two weeks, so companies can have access to the talent that they need when they need it,” Fraser said.

Fraser said flaws in the Start-Up Visa Program will be addressed, which is a way for entrepreneurs who create companies to gain permanent residency. He said the program has potential due to the number of applicants but design issues have weighed on its success.

“We've recently increased the number of spaces from 1,000 a year to 3,500. But going forward, we're going to prioritize applications within that system by focusing on features like whether a company has capital committed, or whether it's received an endorsement for a trusted partner,” he said.

“We're also going to issue open work permits for three years for them and their families to be in Canada while they wait for their applications to be completed.”

Additionally, Fraser said that through the year the federal government will look to create a specific stream for “some of the world’s most talented people” to come to Canada and work in the tech industry “whether they have a job offer or not.”

Fraser also announced a “digital nomad strategy,” which he said will allow those with an employer abroad to work in Canada for up to six months.

“And should they receive a job offer while they’re here, we’re going to allow them to continue to stay and work in Canada,” he said.

Fraser said the federal government has been monitoring the situation regarding layoffs in the U.S. tech sector and will make changes aimed at integrating newly available talent into Canada’s tech industry.

“As of July 16. We will have a stream that will allow 10,000 H1B visa holders in the United States to come and work in Canada,” he said.