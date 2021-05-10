(Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline reopened a section of its pipeline system paralyzed by ransom-seeking hackers for days, reconnecting some East Coast markets with a key supply hub.

The portion of Colonial’s line connecting storage facilities in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the Baltimore area has resumed service “for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available,” the pipeline operator said in a statement on Monday.

The section originating in the oil-refining nexus of South Texas and running to North Carolina remains shut. Colonial earlier said it expects to have the entire network substantially back in service by the weekend. The Texas-to-North Carolina section can carry almost three times as much fuel as the portion that feeds the New York market.

