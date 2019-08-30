DHX names former Marvel president Eric Ellenbogen as new CEO

HALIFAX -- DHX Media Ltd. has named Eric Ellenbogen, a former president and chief executive of Marvel Enterprises, as its new chief executive.

Ellenbogen, who was also named vice-chair of the board, replaces Michael Donovan, who has stepped down as CEO and executive chair.

Donovan is expected to continue to serve on the board as founding chair, while Donald Wright has been appointed non-executive chair.

DHX says Ellenbogen has spent more than 30 years in the entertainment businesses.

In addition to his role at Marvel before its acquisition by Disney, he held a number of senior management roles at a variety of entertainment companies.

DHX is a producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming, such as Peanuts and other animation and the Degrassi live-action franchise.

