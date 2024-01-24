Jan 24, 2024
Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Big — or Bigger — in Japan
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is not big in Japan, as the saying goes. And Elon Musk is irritated with low sales in what is still one of the world’s largest car-buying countries.
“There are some geographies where our market share is remarkably low, like Japan,” he said on a fourth-quarter earnings conference call Wednesday. “We should at least have a market share proportionate to, say, other non-Japanese carmakers like Mercedes or BMW, which we do not currently have.”
Musk blamed a “lack of awareness,” something he said he’s heard from friends in Japan.
Japan’s overall imports of electric vehicles rose 60% to 22,890 units in 2023, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association. But EV imports in the category including Tesla models fell 6.8% last year.
A lack of ambition isn’t the issue. Musk once predicted Japan would become the company’s largest market outside the US.
