(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and a levy to channel energy companies’ profits to struggling consumers as it deploys unprecedented tools to tackle the crisis.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is set to propose the measures this week but they will still need to be signed off by member states. A meeting last week revealed deep divisions in the bloc and it’s not clear how much of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plan will survive negotiations.

Policy makers are scrambling to tame surging prices and also curb demand as Russia squeezes supplies, prompting the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The commission will propose the bloc’s 27 member states impose an “exceptional and temporary” contribution on companies in oil, gas, coal and refinery industries based on their taxable surplus profits made in the fiscal year 2022, according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg News.

It will also propose two targets on power demand reduction: an objective to cut overall consumption and a mandatory goal on lowering demand during selected peak hours.

The proposal would also cap excessive revenue of companies producing power from sources other than gas through a limit on the price of electricity generated from technologies such as renewables, lignite or nuclear energy.

The draft plan needs to be approved by EU commissioners on Tuesday before von der Leyen unveils its details in her annual State of the Union speech in the European Parliament on Sept. 14 during a plenary meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

