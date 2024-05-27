(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were largely flat in a light trading day with markets in the UK and US closed for holidays.

The Stoxx 600 Index was little changed by 8:25 a.m. in London, with auto and energy stocks faring best, while technology shares were the biggest decliners.

Among individual movers, EFG International AG rallied 4.6%, following a Bloomberg news report after market close Friday that Julius Baer Group Ltd. is exploring a potential acquisition of its rival Swiss private bank. Julius Baer slipped 0.8%.

Europe’s better-than-feared earnings season has provided support for an historic stock rally, but investors’ focus may now shift to a still uncertain macro picture. The advance in equities also slowed as questions over the pace and size of interest rate cuts mounted, as the higher-for-longer narrative settles.

“Given the recent positive economic surprises in Europe and China, we remain positive on European equities, with relatively low positioning in Europe from international investors,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg.

Meanwhile, investors are keeping a close eye on comments from European Central Bank officials as they assess the prospects for monetary policy after a widely telegraphed start to easing at the next ECB meeting in June.

The time is right for an ECB rate cut next month, said Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. Chief Economist Philip Lane said separately that the central bank will still need to keep policy in restrictive territory through 2024.

