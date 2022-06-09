(Bloomberg) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said it has received a “preliminary request for information” from the US Department of Justice, several months after securities regulators opened an investigation of the electric-vehicle startup.

The company received the request this month from the DOJ in connection with matters the Securities and Exchange Commission is already looking into, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. Faraday said it’s “in the process of responding to, and intends to fully cooperate with, such request.”

Faraday had previously conducted its own inquiry into false representations made by executives to investors around its 2021 merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The company announced pay cuts for its chief executive officer and founder as a result of those findings, which also prompted some employee departures.

See also: EV Startup Faraday Future Tumbles After Disclosing SEC Probe

The company also limited the role of founder Jia Yueting in April, and said in May that certain leaders hadn’t displayed “a commitment to maintain integrity and ethical values.”

The shares fell 1.8% at 4:47 p.m. after regular trading in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.