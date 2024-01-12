(Bloomberg) -- Fox News is no longer running commercials from the MyPillow company, saying founder Mike Lindell owes money for time he’s bought.

“As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising,” the Fox Corp. network said Friday in a statement.

Lindell hasn’t paid for spots since August of last year, according to a person familiar with the network’s business. The ads stopped running last month.

Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in an online interview Friday that the network dropped the ads because he’s hosting a program with former Fox anchor Lou Dobbs on his Lindell TV channel.

“My media buyers they actually told me Wednesday night, and we’ve been trying to get to the bottom (of this),” Lindell told Bannon. “Why would you do this to us? It’s full cancellation.”

He said he has spent between $500 million and $1 billion advertising with Fox.

MyPillow was once among the top advertisers on the network, but more recently accounted for less than 1% of revenue for the Fox News Media unit, which includes the flagship cable channel and related outlets, the person said.

Lindell said late last year that he had “lost everything, every dime,” fighting defamation suits brought against him over claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday, Lindell said he’s been buying about $1 million a week in ads on Fox News and that the network’s decision to drop him came without warning.

The executive said he’s switched lawyers who were overcharging him in the defamation suits, and has worked through issues including retailers and financial institutions that have stopped doing business with him.

“We’ve gotten through that,” he said.

Lindell’s comments about being dropped by Fox were reported earlier Friday by other news outlets.

