(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will receive another Patriot missile defense system plus ammunition from Germany, equipment the nation needs urgently to boost protection from Russian missile attacks following several heavy strikes on its power grid.

“It’s a true manifestation of support of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram, praising German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the aid, which was announced on Saturday.

“I urge all other partner country leaders to follow suit,” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy and Scholz spoke on the phone about the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the German government said. Additionally, Germany will pass over to Ukraine more IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems with the accompanying ammunition, Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its Western allies to accelerate the delivery of artillery shells, air-defense systems, and the accompanying ammunition. Some $60 billion in US military aid has been held up in Congress for months.

The call comes in response to increased attacks by Kremlin forces, including the use of sophisticated ballistic missiles targeting large cities and critical infrastructure that have resulted in significant damage.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, has taken the brunt of the barrages, including strikes by guided bombs capable of causing widespread devastation.

Moscow has also returned to the strategy used in the winter of 2022-23 that targets Ukraine’s energy generation facilities, including thermal and hydro power plants.

The Trypilska power plant, crucial for the central Kyiv region, was nearly completely destroyed in a missile strike this week.

