Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for June

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for June released Friday:

Payrolls climbed by 209,000 in June, below economists’ forecasts but still rising at a healthy clip. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis, up from a 4.3% pace in May.

The relatively strong job gains, coupled with the re-acceleration of wages and the drop in unemployment cements the case for a Fed hike this month and will add to the conversation about more tightening being needed later this year. This is a labor market that’s still very tight.

Minority workers saw sharp gains in unemployment, with Black workers in particular now seeing several months of weaker employment. Women overall had a strong month, though, with the prime-age participation rate reaching a fresh high.

Most industries added jobs, with health care and government driving gains. The leisure and hospitality industry added a meager 21,000 jobs, while construction employment rose by 23,000.

Stock futures fluctuated following the print and were mostly flat at the open. Yields initially dropped across the Treasury curve, with the 2-year now down 3 basis points and longer-dated bond yields higher. A gauge of dollar strength has remained lower.

