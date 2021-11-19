(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is sticking with a hybrid work model as the best way to attract staff in the post-pandemic era, having just opened a major office overlooking Boston Harbor.

“In a very competitive job market we’ve heard loud and clear from our employees they value the ability to work remotely and from home,” Chief Executive Officer Roger Crandall said Friday in a Bloomberg Radio interview in Boston. “The days of sitting in a cubicle with an employee handbook about what you’re supposed to wear and when you’re supposed to show up frankly are long gone, and that’s a good thing.”

The insurer has been remaking its operations in recent years, selling OppenheimerFunds to Invesco Ltd. and shedding a retirement plan business. It also purchased $100 million of Bitcoin at the end of last year for its general investment account, which exceeds $270 billion.

“Always nice when you make an investment and it goes up quickly, but we certainly looked at this in a very-long term basis,” Crandall said. “We haven’t purchased any more.”

