Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said they aren’t in cooperation discussions with Apple Inc. on electric vehicle, following reports and speculation that they were working together.

Hyundai and Kia said in a regulatory filing they has been receiving requests from multiple companies on self-driving electric car development, but no decision has been made as talks are in early stages. Hyundai shares fell as much as as 8.4% in Seoul, while Kia dropped 14%.

Apple Inc. has held talks with both Hyundai and Kia about building an electric vehicle, but discussions have paused, people familiar with the matter said late last week. The people also said Apple has discussed similar plans with other auto manufacturers.

Hyundai’s statement comes a month after the company muddled its message around the highly anticipated Apple vehicle, first confirming local Korean media reports that it was in discussions with the tech giant, then revising its statement twice in a matter of hours. It finally said it had received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.

Apple’s plans for an electric vehicle are shrouded in secrecy but they’re been watched intensely. That’s because the car project has the potential to upend the automotive industry similar to how its iPhones, iPods and iPads have shaken up the consumer-electronics market. There are now millions of design-conscious shoppers globally devoted to the tech giant.

Investors sent shares in Hyundai up almost 20% on Jan. 8 and the weeks since have been peppered with speculation over which automaker Cupertino, California-based Apple may team up with. Earlier this month another report said Kia would be the recipient of a 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) investment from Apple to make EVs, sending its stock up 10%.

Days later, a report from Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said Apple is in talks with at least six automakers for the development of its EV while Dow Jones said Kia had approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple’s electric car in Georgia.

