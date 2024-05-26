(Bloomberg) -- Japan Airlines Co. pledged make efforts to restore passengers’ faith in the carrier after the country’s transport ministry launched an investigation following a string of dangerous incidents.

“The purpose of the audit is to investigate a series of unforeseen circumstances,” JAL said in a statement Monday. “We take this series of incidents, and the fact that we are being audited, very seriously.”

Japan’s transport ministry on Friday began conducting an extraordinary audit, which may also involve hearings, to assess the airline’s safety procedures and processes. Four officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism entered one JAL office located next to an aircraft maintenance facility, Kyodo News reported.

The government will make an “all-out effort to recover trust in air safety,” Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told a press conference.

JAL’s woes started earlier this year when one of its aircraft clashed with a small Japan coast guard plane in January. The Haneda Airport runway collision left five people dead and the Airbus SE jetliner burst into flames. All JAL passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the A350-900.

The accident prompted JAL Chief Executive Officer Mitsuko Tottori, who took the helm in April, to stress that safety will be one of her top priorities.

There was another incident earlier this month at Fukuoka airport in southwest Japan, when a JAL pilot failed to properly repeat air traffic controller instructions and subsequently moved beyond a stop line, entering the runway without the control tower’s clearance.

And just last week, the tips of two JAL planes came into contact at Haneda Airport as one was reversing away from the terminal to prepare for take-off while the other was moving forward to enter an adjacent parking spot. The plane backing out had 328 passengers and crew on board and was scheduled to fly to Hokkaido but the flight had to be canceled.

“In light of guidance from authorities, we will make company-wide efforts to restore confidence in our company,” JAL said Monday.

