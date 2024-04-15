(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired health-care banker Christopher Dass from Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director covering pharma-tech and pharma-services companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dass will join the New York-based bank’s mid-cap investment banking group reporting to John Richert, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. He’ll also work closely with JPMorgan’s North American health-care services investment banking team — headed by Nick Richitt — on situations involving larger companies, the people added.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

JPMorgan earlier this year brought together its commercial and investment banking segments, appointing Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh to lead the combined group, which covers companies ranging from middle market ones to large, blue-chip firms. Richert’s team of bankers has historically acted as a sort of hybrid between the two formerly distinct groups.

Dass joined Deutsche Bank in 2018 and was most recently a managing director. He has been an investment banker for about 10 years, after starting his career as an M&A lawyer.

He’s helped advise on deals including Norstella’s merger with Citeline and Ciox Health LLC on its merger with Datavant Inc.

