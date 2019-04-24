Up Next

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

Investor complacency is at all-time highs. Expect a slowdown in the second half of 2019.

TOP PICKS

NOVO NORDISK (NVO.O)

Largest player and broadest drug portfolio in the diabetes market.

Launch of Tresiba drug in China will help boost international sales.

CIBC (CM.TO)

U.S. expansion is continuing to support earnings growth.

Canadian banks with U.S. operations typically have higher valuations.

CAPITAL POWER CORP (CPX.TO)

Higher energy pricing in Alberta benefits electricity generators like Capital Power.

The over-7-per-cent dividend growth target with 45 to 55 per cent payout is conservative and achievable.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND NVO Y Y Y CM Y Y Y CPX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: MAY 17, 2018

CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)

Then: $167.48

Now: $151.19

Return: -10%

Total return: -8%

INVESTORS BANCORP (ISBC.O)

Then: $13.68

Now: $12.20

Return: -11%

Total return: -9%

NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)

Then: $55.49

Now: $31.66

Return: -43%

Total return: -41%

Total return average: -19%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CTCa Y Y Y ISBC Y Y Y NFI Y Y Y

