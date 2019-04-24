Apr 24, 2019
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: April 24, 2019
Full episode: Market Call for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK
Investor complacency is at all-time highs. Expect a slowdown in the second half of 2019.
TOP PICKS
NOVO NORDISK (NVO.O)
- Largest player and broadest drug portfolio in the diabetes market.
- Launch of Tresiba drug in China will help boost international sales.
CIBC (CM.TO)
- U.S. expansion is continuing to support earnings growth.
- Canadian banks with U.S. operations typically have higher valuations.
CAPITAL POWER CORP (CPX.TO)
- Higher energy pricing in Alberta benefits electricity generators like Capital Power.
- The over-7-per-cent dividend growth target with 45 to 55 per cent payout is conservative and achievable.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NVO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CM
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CPX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: MAY 17, 2018
CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)
- Then: $167.48
- Now: $151.19
- Return: -10%
- Total return: -8%
INVESTORS BANCORP (ISBC.O)
- Then: $13.68
- Now: $12.20
- Return: -11%
- Total return: -9%
NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)
- Then: $55.49
- Now: $31.66
- Return: -43%
- Total return: -41%
Total return average: -19%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CTCa
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ISBC
|Y
|Y
|Y
|NFI
|Y
|Y
|Y
TWITTER: @kashpashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com