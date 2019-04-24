Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

Investor complacency is at all-time highs. Expect a slowdown in the second half of 2019.

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan's Top Picks

Kash Pashootan, CEO and CIO of First Avenue Investment Counsel, shares his top picks: Novo Nordisk, CIBC and Capital Power.

NOVO NORDISK (NVO.O)

  • Largest player and broadest drug portfolio in the diabetes market.
  • Launch of Tresiba drug in China will help boost international sales.

CIBC (CM.TO)

  • U.S. expansion is continuing to support earnings growth.
  • Canadian banks with U.S. operations typically have higher valuations.

CAPITAL POWER CORP (CPX.TO)

  • Higher energy pricing in Alberta benefits electricity generators like Capital Power.
  • The over-7-per-cent dividend growth target with 45 to 55 per cent payout is conservative and achievable.

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
NVO Y Y Y
CM Y Y Y
CPX Y Y Y

 

PAST PICKS:  MAY 17, 2018

Kash Pashootan's Past Picks

Kash Pashootan, CEO and CIO of First Avenue Investment Counsel, reviews his past picks: Canadian Tire, Investors Bancorp and NFI Group.

CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)

  • Then: $167.48
  • Now: $151.19
  • Return: -10%
  • Total return: -8%

INVESTORS BANCORP (ISBC.O)

  • Then: $13.68
  • Now: $12.20
  • Return: -11%
  • Total return: -9%

NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)

  • Then: $55.49
  • Now: $31.66
  • Return: -43%
  • Total return: -41%

Total return average: -19%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CTCa Y Y Y
ISBC Y Y Y
NFI Y Y Y

 

TWITTER: @kashpashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com