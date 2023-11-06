(Bloomberg) -- Swedish buy-now-pay-later provider Klarna Bank AB has averted a strike by some of its staff after the company signed a collective bargaining agreement with the Financial Sector Union of Sweden.

The deal was struck on Friday night, roughly one week after two labor unions — Engineers of Sweden and Unionen — threatened to strike on Nov. 7 if the parties failed to reach an agreement. The new accord covers Klarna’s Swedish workplaces.

“We welcome Klarna into the Swedish model and look forward to a fruitful cooperation. With a collective bargaining agreement we strengthen employee influence and secure good terms for everyone,” Camilla Frankelius, head of negotiation at the Engineers of Sweden said in statement on Friday.

Klarna’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski had been a vocal opponent against labor unions at the Stockholm-based company. However, in the same press release, Siemiatkowski said that he is happy to have struck an agreement that ensures operational flexibility for Klarna and its employees.

The announcement comes amid reports that Klarna is readying a stock-market listing within months at a valuation of more than $15 billion. The company this weekend confirmed it had established a new British holding company, a move which may be the latest step in a lengthy process to take the firm public.

