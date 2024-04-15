(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. is discussing raising a new fund focused on infrastructure debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Australian asset manager has held preliminary talks with potential investors about the vehicle, known as Macquarie Specialised Infrastructure Global Debt Fund, for which it’s targeting more than $1.5 billion, said some of the people, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

The fund, which is the third of its strategy, will seek to take 15 to 20 positions though bilateral transactions and aim to deliver returns of 8% to 10% net of fees, according to one of the people. Macquarie plans to formally launch fundraising in coming months, the people said. Terms, including the size of the fund, haven’t been finalized and could change.

A Macquarie spokesman declined to comment.

Sydney-based Macquarie is among one of the world’s largest investors in infrastructure assets such as toll roads, airports and data centers. It’s previously owned UK utility Thames Water, which is now struggling under the weight of its debt, as well as Sydney Airport.

