Mexico Seeks Ecuador’s Expulsion From the UN Over Embassy Raid

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is calling for Ecuador’s expulsion from the United Nations for violating diplomatic norms by raiding its embassy in Quito last week.

The Mexican government is also seeking a formal apology as it brings the case to the International Court of Justice on Thursday.

“Ecuador is responsible for the damage that violations of its international obligations have caused,” Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Bárcena told reporters on Thursday.

The government of Daniel Noboa sent police into the Mexican embassy on Friday to arrest Jorge Glas, a former vice president convicted of corruption who had been granted asylum by the Mexican government the previous day.

The ICJ will determine if Ecuador breached UN rules and whether it should be expelled from the global organization, she said.

Mexico has suspended free trade talks with Ecuador, Bárcena said.

