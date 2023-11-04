(Bloomberg) -- Top envoys from the Middle East will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Saturday to discuss Israel’s war against Hamas.

Ministers from Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar will convene with a top official from the Palestinian Authority, a step aimed at stopping the fighting in the Gaza Strip and civilian deaths, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement. The envoys will then meet Blinken, it said.

The planned meeting is set to take place a day after Blinken returned to the region, where he met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken said more must be done to protect Palestinian civilians caught in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, a shift in focus that highlighted growing American concerns about the humanitarian fallout from the Israel-Hamas war.

