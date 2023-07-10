(Bloomberg) -- Marco Caggiano, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of North America mergers and acquisitions, is leaving the firm for Morgan Stanley, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Caggiano, a 20-year veteran at JPMorgan, will become a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. Caggiano joined JPMorgan in 2000 and was named co-head of North America M&A in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to comment.

There’s been a lot of talent shuffling across US investment banking this year, as dealmaking lags, European banks retreat from the market, and stateside players slash headcount. Reuters earlier reported Caggiano’s move.

