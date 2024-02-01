It's important to have skin in the game: Ryan Reynolds on investing in Canadian fintech Nuvei

Canadian fintech firm Nuvei has announced a partnership with U.S.-based mobile money transfer service Cash App.

The Montreal-based company said in a Thursday press release that its partnership with Cash App will enable U.S. customers to make online payments with Cash App Pay via their mobile phones at Nuvei-affiliated businesses.

"Cash App Pay is being rapidly adopted as a payment method in the U.S., especially with younger consumer demographics,” Nuvei chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

“Our mission is to support our partners to engage with their customers, wherever they are and however they want to pay. This partnership enables businesses to integrate Cash App Pay into their online payments experience effortlessly.”

Nuvei said that Cash App’s payment platform offers a simple and intuitive experience, encouraging customers to return as repeat shoppers.

Cash App has millions of users in the U.S. and U.K. but is not currently available in Canada.