Oil was little changed after its biggest weekly loss in four, with the focus on an OPEC+ supply meeting on Sunday and U.S. demand at the start of the summer driving season.

Brent futures held above US$82 a barrel after dropping 2.2 per cent last week and touching the lowest since early February, while West Texas Intermediate was near $78. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will hold its policy meeting online, and is widely expected to prolong production cuts into the second half of 2024.

Activity was muted with many traders away. Monday is a holiday in the U.K. and the U.S., where the Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer driving season which will provide clues on demand trends. Early signs have pointed to a solid showing, with the number of people expected to fly over the weekend may be the highest in nearly 20 years, according to the American Automobile Association.

“We saw a very strong demand from the US last week ahead of the Memorial day long weekend,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity strategist at UBS Group AG. “Record flight activity and strong gasoline demand should give some support to oil prices.”

Brent is up about seven per cent this year, supported by persistent geopolitical risks and OPEC+’s 2 million barrels a day of output cuts. Still, futures have fallen since mid-April as nervousness that the conflict in the Middle East would spread and disrupt oil flows have eased.

