(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed to work to avoid a government shutdown right before the election, and not let the stalemate over virus-relief legislation hold up a stopgap bill needed to keep agencies functioning.

Their informal agreement was made in a Tuesday phone call, according to people familiar with the discussion. While clearing the way for the government to keep running at the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year, it doesn’t resolve the standoff over a new stimulus or whether some relief measures might be included.

The agreement was reported earlier Thursday by the Associated Press.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress, seeking to avoid a politically damaging shutdown of the government just before the Nov. 3 election had been planning a bill to extend funding at least until mid-November. There was a risk, however, that either side would try to leverage the need to pass such a stopgap to achieve their goals for an economic stimulus.

“House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution,” said Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesman, referring to the temporary funding measure.

Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have been at an impasse over stimulus since talks broke off on Aug. 7.

“We do believe we’ll be able to get funding to avoid a shutdown,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.