(Bloomberg) -- There won’t be all-electric supercars for several years as it will take time to develop the right technology to make batteries lighter, according to McLaren Automotive Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Leiters.

“Weight is super important, you need also the right range,” Leiters said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “I don’t expect this technology to be ready for real supercars before the end of the decade.”

Speaking from McLaren’s new showroom in Dubai, Leiters said the automaker couldn’t have a heavy car as they aren’t nimble and make the driver feel disconnected. “Weight is at the core of our brand,” he said.

“We don’t want to do an electric car which weighs two tons and then has 2,000 horsepower,” Leiters said, adding that the weight would need to come down to the level of today’s models, in the 1,500-kilogram (3,300-pound) range.

Still, carmakers around the world are rapidly shifting toward electric, zero-emission vehicles, and marquee sportscar brands are starting to follow suit.

Leiters said he was open to the idea of a sport utility vehicle and that McLaren is focused on hybrids, as internal combustion engines become more niche.

McLaren’s global sales in the first half of 2023 grew 52% from the same period last year to 1,292 units. Demand was strongest in North America, Europe and Asia. The Middle East accounts for about 2% of the company’s worldwide sales volume, but the area has big potential and a huge customer base, Leiters said.

