(Bloomberg) -- Rite Aid Corp. shares declined as much as 20% in late trading after the drugstore chain reined in its financial outlook for the year.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the fiscal year of $425 million to $435 million, down from its previous forecast of $490 million to $520 million, according to a statement issued after the stock-market close on Wednesday.

Sales of some drugstore staples have been notably weak of late, the company said, with a decline of nearly 37% in cough, cold and flu-related product categories. Flu cases have been down sharply this year as a result of social distancing, masking and other measures taken to blunt the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rite Aid shares were down 15.2% at 4:17 p.m. in New York. Through Wednesday’s close, the stock had gained some 47% this year.

