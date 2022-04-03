(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said Rome could become the group’s fifth hub with the acquisition of new Italian flag carrier ITA Airways.

“Italy is a strong market,” Spohr said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published Sunday. “Rome could play a very important role within Lufthansa, integrating our system with a southern hub for the group.”

Spohr reaffirmed the commitment to work with shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Co., which is owned by Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, to take over ITA, the state-owned successor of bankrupt Alitalia SpA. Formal negotiations still have to start after the two companies filed an expression of interest in January.

MSC is the “perfect partner” for ITA, Spohr said, adding that it was too early to say whether Lufthansa would invest directly in the Italian airline from the start or only at a later stage after a takeover by MSC.

“We are waiting for the opening of ITA’s dataroom to evaluate all options,” the CEO said.

Indigo Partners LLC, the top shareholder of low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings Plc, and Certares Management LLC have also expressed interest in ITA, according to Corriere.

