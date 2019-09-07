(Bloomberg) -- Amber Rudd, a member of the U.K. cabinet, quit Saturday, citing the government’s focus on preparing to leave the European Union without a deal and the firing of fellow Conservatives who disagree with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled,” Rudd, the secretary for Work and Pensions, said in a tweet that included her letter to Johnson.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Rudd said she planned to fight the next election as an “independent Conservative” and away from her current seat of Hastings & Rye, on the southern coast, where she has a majority of just 346.

According to the newspaper, at least one other minister is considering whether to resign.

“I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government’s main objective,” Rudd said. “The government is spending a lot of energy to prepare for no-deal but I have not seen the same level of intensity go into our talks with the European Union who have asked us to present alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop.”

Her departure comes hours after three opposition politicians in her constituency signed a letter challenging her stance on Brexit and why she supported the suspension of Parliament. In June, Rudd had referred to reports that Johnson was planning to prorogue Parliament as “outrageous.”

