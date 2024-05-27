RWE to Build Two Wind Farms Off the Coast of Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s largest power producer RWE AG took the final investment decision to construct 1.6 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea, despite persistent supply-chain challenges.

While demand for renewable energy is surging, soaring costs have halted some offshore wind projects in the UK and the US. RWE was also impacted when negotiations for an offtake agreement with the state of New York were called off over a lack of turbines.

RWE, which plans to spend €55 billion ($59.7 billion) on green technologies by 2030, made two-third of its first-quarter investments in offshore wind. The utility aims to triple its offshore wind capacity to 10 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

The new German wind farms — to be constructed about 50 kilometers (31 miles) off the island Juist — will mainly supply industrial customers, including data center operators. The development will take place in two phases, the company said in a statement on Monday.

For the first 660-megawatt cluster, RWE wants to start construction next year and begin operations in early 2027. The second cluster is expected to start in 2027 and go online by early 2029.

