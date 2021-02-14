(Bloomberg) --

Sanofi’s messenger RNA-based vaccine won’t be ready this year, the French weekly Journal du Dimanche said in a Q&A interview with the French drugmaker’s chief executive, Paul Hudson.

A company official had said on Feb. 8 that it would likely be ready at the end of the year or the start of 2022.

Hudson noted in the interview that Sanofi will also start trials on mRNA-based vaccines for the flu.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.