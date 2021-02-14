5h ago
Sanofi’s mRNA Vaccine Won’t Be Ready This Year, CEO Tells JDD
Sanofi’s messenger RNA-based vaccine won’t be ready this year, the French weekly Journal du Dimanche said in a Q&A interview with the French drugmaker’s chief executive, Paul Hudson.
A company official had said on Feb. 8 that it would likely be ready at the end of the year or the start of 2022.
Hudson noted in the interview that Sanofi will also start trials on mRNA-based vaccines for the flu.
