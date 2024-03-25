(Bloomberg) -- Serbian businessman Miodrag Kostic’s Agri Europe Cyprus Ltd. seeks to buy a minority stake in Vienna-based consumer-finance specialist Addiko Bank, in a attempt to expand its banking holdings in Europe.

Agri Europe is offering to buy about 17% of Addiko via a public takeover offer, according to a filing sent to authorities and shared with Bloomberg via a spokesperson. Separately, Agri Europe has agreed to buy a 10% stake in Addiko that was previously held by a vehicle controlled by Kostic.

The offer, which values the bank at €341 million ($369 million), is priced at €17.5 per share cum dividend, representing a 15.5% premium to Friday’s closing price. The shares rallied as much as 6.3% Monday morning in Vienna.

Addiko, the lender founded as the good bank of Austria’s failed Hypo Alpe-Adria Bank, has a dual profile of providing consumer loans across the Balkans and operating a retail bank in Austria. It recently announced plans to start a digital bank in Romania.

Kostic’s Agri Europe has been actively seeking acquisitions after attempting to buy several eastern European units of sanctioned Russian lender Sberbank. It already owns AIK Banka and Eurobank Direktna in Serbia, and Gorenjska Banka in Slovenia.

A spokesperson for Addiko declined to immediately comment when reached by Bloomberg.

With assistance from Misha Savic and Andrey Biryukov.

