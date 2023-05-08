22h ago
Sleep Country sees earnings decline in Q1, sales largely unchanged
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says its earnings for the first quarter were $11.3 million, down 38.5 per cent from $18.4 million a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company says revenues were $206.5 million, largely unchanged from $207.0 million the same quarter a year earlier.
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31 were 32 cents, down from 49 cents a year earlier.
Sleep Country says same-store sales decreased by 6.2 per cent, but that was partially offset by incremental revenue stemming from a Jan. 1 acquisition of e-commerce retailer Silk & Snow Inc.
President and CEO Stewart Schaefer said it was a solid quarter despite tightening consumer spending and macro-economic uncertainty, especially as compared with the first quarter last year, which was the best first quarter in Sleep Country's history.
Schaefer said in a press release that the company saw strong in-person sales while e-commerce sales softened.
