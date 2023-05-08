{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sleep Country sees earnings decline in Q1, sales largely unchanged

    Our job is to make prices as low as possible, says mattress retailer Sleep Country's CEO

    Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says its earnings for the first quarter were $11.3 million, down 38.5 per cent from $18.4 million a year earlier.

    The Toronto-based company says revenues were $206.5 million, largely unchanged from $207.0 million the same quarter a year earlier.

    Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31 were 32 cents, down from 49 cents a year earlier. 

    Sleep Country says same-store sales decreased by 6.2 per cent, but that was partially offset by incremental revenue stemming from a Jan. 1 acquisition of e-commerce retailer Silk & Snow Inc. 

    President and CEO Stewart Schaefer said it was a solid quarter despite tightening consumer spending and macro-economic uncertainty, especially as compared with the first quarter last year, which was the best first quarter in Sleep Country's history. 

    Schaefer said in a press release that the company saw strong in-person sales while e-commerce sales softened.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:ZZZ)