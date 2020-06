Special payments to seniors to arrive in early July, Liberals say

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a special one-time payment for seniors will go out the week of July 6.

The COVID-19-related aid will come in the form of $300 payments to the more than six million people who receive old-age security benefits, and an additional $200 for the 2.2 million who also receive the guaranteed income supplement.

Seniors who already receive benefits won't have to apply for the special payment.

Those who reside in the country can expect to receive payment by direct deposits or cheques that week.

Anyone living outside the country should expect delays if they receive cheques in the mail given international postal disruptions.

The parliamentary budget officer has estimated the overall cost of the measure at almost $2.5 billion this fiscal year.