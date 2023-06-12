​TC Energy shuts down two compressor stations near Alberta wildfires

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TC Energy Inc. has shutdown two compressor stations as a result of the Alberta wildfires. 
     
    “We have also completed the controlled and safe shutdown of two compressor stations on our NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System and a gas storage facility, which are in close proximity to the active wildfires in the Edson area,” the company said in a news release on Saturday
     
    The NOVA system is responsible for connecting most of western Canada’s natural gas to domestic and export markets and spans 24,631 kilometres, according to the company website.
     
    The company stated it continues to monitor other parts of its pipeline system, which are operating safely at the moment. 
     
    This is not the first time the company has shut down parts of its operations due to the Alberta wildfires. In May, TC Energy previously shut down three compressor stations as a precaution, though it resumed normal activity several days later when it was deemed safe to do so. 
     
    The Edson forest area has a wildfire danger warning of extreme as on June 11, according to the Alberta provincial website. Eviction orders are in place for the community.
     
    Alberta currently has 76 active wildfires, the provincial site revealed. 