(Bloomberg) -- A Thai court Wednesday suspended Pita Limjaroenrat’s status as a lawmaker, in the latest roadblock to the pro-democracy leader’s quest to become the country’s next prime minister.

The Constitutional Court suspended Pita as a lawmaker, while accepting to hear a case brought on by the poll panel for a full disqualification. The Election Commission had previously found the Move Forward Party’s leader to be in breach of election rules.

