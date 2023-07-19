You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Thai Court Suspends PM Hopeful Pita’s Status as Lawmaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Thai court Wednesday suspended Pita Limjaroenrat’s status as a lawmaker, in the latest roadblock to the pro-democracy leader’s quest to become the country’s next prime minister.
The Constitutional Court suspended Pita as a lawmaker, while accepting to hear a case brought on by the poll panel for a full disqualification. The Election Commission had previously found the Move Forward Party’s leader to be in breach of election rules.
