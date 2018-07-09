{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Tim Hortons parent names Duncan Fulton chief corporate officer

    The Canadian Press

    Tim Hortons in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia

    Tim Hortons Inc. signage is displayed above a restaurant in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014. , Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    OAKVILLE, Ont. - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO), the parent company of Tim Hortons, has named Duncan Fulton as its chief corporate officer, effective immediately.

    Fulton was president of Canadian Tire's FGL Sports Ltd. group until earlier this year where had previously served as senior vice-president for communications.

    He also brings a wealth of political experience. Fulton served as an adviser and spokesman for former prime minister Jean Chretien.

    Fulton joins RBI as the company faces a number of issues.

    RBI has been fighting with disgruntled Tim Hortons franchisees on several fronts including the alleged misuse of a national advertising fund and a $700-million renovation plan to spruce up restaurants.

    The Great White North Franchisee Association, a group that claims to represent about half of Canada's Tim Hortons franchisees also wrote to Ottawa earlier this year, alleging that RBI failed to live up to promises made under the Investment Canada Act in 2014.
     