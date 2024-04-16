Apr 16, 2024
Trafigura CEO Says Copper Must Surpass $10,000 to Meet Demand
(Bloomberg) -- In order to fill a potential supply gap of 8 million tons by 2034, mining companies need prices that are higher than $10,000 a ton and possibly as high as $12,000, says Trafigura Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir.
Weir made his comments Tuesday during a presentation at the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago, where the copper industry is gathering for one of the industry’s biggest annual events.
