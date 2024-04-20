(Bloomberg) -- Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump postponed his first rally since the start of his first criminal trial over severe weather warnings.

Trump was scheduled to appear in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, but called into the rally, telling supporters to go home to avoid thunderstorms in the area. He did attend a fundraiser in Charlotte earlier in the day, which was set to raise $5 million for his campaign.

Trump told his supporters that he would reschedule the rally for another day in the same location. Trump returns to court on Monday for a trial over allegations of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. That trial, which began last week, mah last for as long as two months.

Trump’s next scheduled rally is in Wildwood, New Jersey, in May.

