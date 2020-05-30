(Bloomberg) -- Britain is easing restrictions on people’s movements too soon as infections continue to surge, according to two of the government’s scientific advisers, Sky News reported.

An “untested” system to test and trace the spread of the virus exacerbated the risk of wider contagion, John Edmunds and Jeremy Farrar of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies were quoted as saying.

England is expected to see between 40 and 80 ongoing deaths a day even without a second wave, based on present numbers, Edmunds said, while Farrar noted that a newly introduced National Health Service test and trace system needed to be “fully working” before measures were eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed curbs on movement this week even as the Office for National Statistics calculated that an additional 54,000 new coronavirus cases were emerging each week. The U.K. has recorded 272,607 people with coronavirus, of whom 38,243 have died, according to data collated by John Hopkins University.

