(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s offices were among 65 premises raided by Portuguese public prosecutors probing a €28 million ($30 million) tax fraud by fleet firms that carry out deliveries of food ordered on digital platforms.

There’s evidence that these delivery fleet firms used false invoices that didn’t match the services they provided, the Public Prosecution Service said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Uber said in a statement that while the company is not the target of the investigation, searches were carried out at its offices and it’s cooperating with authorities.

The searches were carried out mostly in the Lisbon area on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

