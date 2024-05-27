(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it attacked a Russian anti-missile early warning radar system for a second time in a week, using drones to target sites increasingly far from its border in an attempt to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine and shake the nation’s sense of security.

The drone hit the monitoring system in Orsk, in Russia’s Orenburg region, on Sunday, an official in Ukraine’s military intelligence said, asking not to be identified. The city is about 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) east of Ukraine, near the border with Kazakhstan in central Asia. It’s not clear what, if any, damage the strike caused, the official said.

Ukraine has been using its drones for months to hit Russian oil depots and refineries, seeking to damage Moscow’s biggest money making industry and undermine confidence in President Vladimir Putin’s ability to protect the country. Kyiv has also targeted naval ships near Crimea in the Black Sea.

Russia has made no official comments about the Orsk incident or an attack on a similar radar on Thursday in Armavir in the Krasnodar region. In the more recent incident, a drone “fell” near Orsk without damaging civilian facilities or causing casualties, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported Monday. An early warning radar station is based close to the place where a drone reportedly fell, said the pro-Russian military blog Rybar, which has 1.2 million subscribers on Telegram, citing an unidentified regional government official.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the White House to allow his troops to use weapons provided by the US, which have a shorter range than drones have allowed, to carry out strikes on military objects on Russian territory.

