(Bloomberg) -- Panama has suspended flights from Venezuela, cutting off one of the few remaining air corridors out of the country.

Panama’s aviation authority said Sunday that it took the measure after Venezuela restricted access to a Panamanian airline while demanding increased slots in Panama for Venezuelan airlines.

The suspension will apply from Sunday until Panama receives “equal and fair treatment,” the authority said in a statement.

More than a dozen foreign airlines have stopped servicing Venezuela since 2014, including Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Avianca Holdings SA.

