(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG said a robust sales recovery in the second half of last year led to strong annual earnings despite fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operating profit before special items related to the diesel-emissions scandal came in at around 10 billion euros ($12.2 billion) last year, VW said in a statement Friday. Automotive net cash flow was about 6 billion euros.

VW shares reversed earlier losses, rising as much as 1.1% in Frankfurt trading. The automaker will report detailed full-year earnings and provide guidance for 2021 at the end of next month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.