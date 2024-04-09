(Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended losses as concerns over adequate supply and soft demand offset hostilities in the Black Sea region.

Futures in Chicago fell for a second session after rallying to the highest level in more than a month last week. Ongoing issues with Russian export shipments have failed to support prices, analysts at Milwaukee-based Brock Associates Inc. wrote in a note.

The condition of the US winter wheat crop is slightly better than expected and vastly improved on last year, according to a progress report from the US Department of Agriculture.

“It’s hard to move away from the fact that large supplies are going to come online mid-year,” said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director of sustainable and agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Lackluster demand is also a constant issue the market is dealing with.”

The crop progress served as a fresh reminder that the 2023/24 US winter wheat crop is in relatively good shape, Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said in a note.

