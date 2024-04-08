(Bloomberg) -- March was the Earth’s 10th consecutive month of record-breaking heat, with populations across much of the northern and southern hemispheres experiencing temperatures overshooting climate targets.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported Tuesday that record March temperatures globally were 1.68C (3F) hotter than historical averages. The past 12 months have been 1.58C above pre-industrial temperatures, exceeding the 1.5C limit that policymakers and scientists warn could threaten life on the planet.

“March 2024 continues the sequence of climate records toppling for both air temperature and ocean surface temperatures,” said Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess. “The global average temperature is the highest on record. Stopping further warming requires rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Copernicus program — the world’s biggest provider of climate data — uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world for its monthly and seasonal forecasts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.